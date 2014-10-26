Quincy's SIU Clinic celebrates 35 years of serving

The Southern Illinois University School of Medicine Quincy Family Medicine celebrated 35 years of educating physicians and serving patients.An open house was held on Sunday for visitors to tour the clinic, speak with physicians and enjoy refreshments. Quincy Family Medicine provides comprehensive family care with about 32,000 patient visits a year.

"Graduating more than 150 doctors from this community and the community is a big part of that," Residency Program Director Tom Miller said. "We're really fortunate to have support from the organizations, from doctors, from patients and we want everybody to share in that success."

The center has 11 faculty physicians, 19 resident physicians and 50 support staff who provide care for patients.