Quincy's SIU Clinic celebrates 35 years of serving

"Graduating more than 150 doctors from this community and the community is a big part of that," Residency Program Director Tom Miller said. "We're really fortunate to have support from the organizations, from doctors, from patients and we want everybody to share in that success."
The center has 11 faculty physicians, 19 resident physicians and 50 support staff who provide care for patients.
