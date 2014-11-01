NECAC urging people to apply for energy assistance program quickly Posted: Saturday, November 1, 2014 6:35 PM EDT Posted:

The Northeast Community Action Corporation says residents in northeast Missouri should apply for heating assistance as soon as possible.



Single mom Michele Keller has been using the NECAC Energy Assistance Program for the past eight years.



"It has given me a lot of help during the winter time, when I did not think I was going to make the heating bill," Keller said.



Public Relations Officer for NECAC Brent Engel says the program is helping more and more people than ever, but money is a huge problem.



"Funding has gone down this year," Engel said. "But the number of requests have gone up, and that's why we're asking people to come in Monday and sign up. Because the money is gonna go fast and we are not sure if we are going to get more."



Keller says if it wasn't for the NECAC program helping her family, she would of had to cut back on a few things.



"Well we would eat a lot cheaper," Keller said. "We would not go a lot of places, the kids wouldn't get to go to as many activities of football games."



Engel also knows just how crucial this program is to Northeast Missouri families.



"There are a lot of people out there that are struggling to get by," Engel said. "We see it everyday. And people will sacrifice a lot to make sure the heat stays on."



Keller says two of her sons are contributing to the families income now, so she might not qualify for the program anymore, but she's not upset about that.



"I'm glad about that," Keller said. "Because like I said, that's one extra family that's gonna get it."



Applications will be accepted by mail and in person weekdays at NECAC Service Centers in the agency's 12-county area.

