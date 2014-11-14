WGEM has an immediate opening for a part-time Production Assistant.
Duties will include audio board operation, assistance with news preparation and possible master control room duties.
Previous production experience helpful, but not necessary. Must be willing to work various hours including evenings and weekends. Must be able to lift and carry 50 pounds. Must have valid driver's license.
Send resume to:
WGEM Personnel Director
"Production Assistant"
513 Hampshire St
Quincy, IL 62301
Or email it to jlawrence@wgem.com
WGEM is an Equal Opportunity Employer
