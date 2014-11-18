WEB EXTRA: Carthage fire photo slideshow

The Carthage Fire Department returned to the scene of Monday night's fatal fire early Tuesday morning after smoke started to again come from the roof of the Carthage Square building.More >> The Carthage Fire Department returned to the scene of Monday night's fatal fire early Tuesday morning after smoke started to again come from the roof of the Carthage Square building.More >>
Breaking News
The Hancock County Sheriff's office reports Michael D. Bentzinger, 63, died in the fire.More >> The Hancock County Sheriff's office reports Michael D. Bentzinger, 63, died in the fire.More >> The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says a Carthage man died of a heart attack shortly before a fire broke out that destroyed his longtime business.More >> The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says a Carthage man died of a heart attack shortly before a fire broke out that destroyed his longtime business.More >>
CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) -
The Carthage Fire Department returned to the scene of Monday night's fatal fire early Tuesday morning after smoke started to again come from the roof of the Carthage Square building.