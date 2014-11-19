Coroner: Carthage man died of heart attack, not fire-related injuries

The Carthage Fire Department returned to the scene of Monday night's fatal fire early Tuesday morning after smoke started to again come from the roof of the Carthage Square building.

The Hancock County Sheriff's office reports Michael D. Bentzinger, 63, died in the fire.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says a Carthage man died of a heart attack shortly before a fire broke out that destroyed his longtime business.

According to a press release, Coroner Kendall Beals released the preliminary findings from the autopsy of Michael D. Bentzinger, 63.

Fire crews were called to the fire Monday night at Benjamin Moore Paint/Bentzinger Home Supply located on the Carthage square at about 10:30 p.m.