Coroner: Carthage man died of heart attack, not fire-related injuries

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says a Carthage man died of a heart attack shortly before a fire broke out that destroyed his longtime business.

According to a press release, Coroner Kendall Beals released the preliminary findings from the autopsy of  Michael D. Bentzinger, 63.

Fire crews were called to the fire Monday night at Benjamin Moore Paint/Bentzinger Home Supply located on the Carthage square at about 10:30 p.m.

