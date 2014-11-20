QPS superintendent responds to violations

“[Wednesday], the Quincy School District received a report from ISBE regarding its investigation into QSD's special education programs and services. We are currently reviewing the report and determining the next steps to take in responding to and working with ISBE to address any concerns noted from the investigation. We were pleased that ISBE found that, in response to many of the complaints raised, QSD was in full compliance with applicable State and Federal laws. QSD cooperated fully in the investigation and believes that working with ISBE will only enhance and improve the services provided to our special education students in the future.” – Steve Cobb, Superintendent.