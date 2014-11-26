Lovelace murder trial pushed back

The murder trial for a former Adams County prosecutor accused of killing his wife in 2006 was pushed back at the request of his lawyers.



Curtis Lovelace appeared in court Wednesday morning in front of Circuit Judge Bob Hardwick. Special Prosecutor Ed Parkinson said Lovelace's lawyers, Jeff Page and James Elmore, requested the trial be pushed back for more time to prepare.



Hardwick granted the request and rescheduled the trial for March 23. The trial is expected to last no more than two weeks.



Lovelace is scheduled back in court Jan. 26 for a status hearing.



Lovelace was arrested in August and charged with murdering his wife, Cory Lovelace, on Valentine's Day in 2006. The cause of death was originally ruled undetermined, but the case was revisited this year.



