Three-month-old baby seriously hurt, dad arrested and charged

Three-month-old baby seriously hurt, dad arrested and charged

Eugene Melton was arrested and charged with child abuse Eugene Melton was arrested and charged with child abuse
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Police say they arrested a Hannibal father Tuesday night for abusing his three-month-old baby.

Hannibal Police Lt. John Zerbonia says officers were called to Hannibal Regional Hospital Tuesday shortly after 10 p.m. to investigate a child abuse case. The baby's injuries were so severe, Zerbonia says the infant had to be flown to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis.

Eugene Melton, 23, is charged with felony child abuse or neglect of a child with serious physical injury.

