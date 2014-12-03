Three-month-old baby seriously hurt, dad arrested and charged

Following a severe child abuse case out of Hannibal, child advocacy officials say they wish someone would have spoken up sooner because anyone who reports child abuse can do so anonymously.

The father of a three-month-old baby fighting for its life told police he dropped the infant in the shower and him by the leg, but court documents show there's much more to the story.

Eugene Melton was arrested and charged with child abuse

WEB EXTRA: Dad of baby fighting for its life admits to throwing, shaking and biting him

Police say they arrested a Hannibal father Tuesday night for abusing his three-month-old baby.

Hannibal Police Lt. John Zerbonia says officers were called to Hannibal Regional Hospital Tuesday shortly after 10 p.m. to investigate a child abuse case. The baby's injuries were so severe, Zerbonia says the infant had to be flown to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis.

Eugene Melton, 23, is charged with felony child abuse or neglect of a child with serious physical injury.