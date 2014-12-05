Radio Producer/Board Operator - Part-Time

If you have a passion for live radio and want to be a part of a great broadcast team, we have a rare opportunity for you. WGEM is looking for a part-time Guest Coordinator/Production Assistant. Applicants must be able to work weekday mornings and some weeknights and weekends. Basic computer skills and the ability to work with the public in a fast paced environment are necessary. Prior experience with audio editing software is helpful, but we’ll train the right person.



To become a member of the tri-states' best broadcasting team, send your resume to:



WGEM - Greg Harley - Radio Operations Manager, 513 Hampshire, Quincy, IL 62301. Or email: gharley@wgem.com



Applications will be accepted through September 1, 2017.



No Phone Calls Please.



WGEM is part of Quincy; a family owned Media Company operating 12 television stations, 2 radio stations and 2 newspapers in 7 states and a variety of market sizes. This means internal opportunities for professional growth. Visit www.careersatquincy.com to find out more about our progressive company.



WGEM is an Equal Opportunity Employer