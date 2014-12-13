Hotel Elkton residents uncertain about their futures - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hotel Elkton residents uncertain about their futures

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Dozens of Elkton Hotel residents said Saturday they were still unsure of where they would live next after fire forced them out of their apartments Friday night.

"Now what?" Robin Little said.

"I got up this morning and I'm like now what?" Jerry Woods said.

The two Hotel Elkton tenants pondered that question outside the Quincy Senior Center Saturday morning where they slept on cots Friday night.

The Red Cross organized the makeshift housing spot. The Red Cross also provided a hot breakfast for displaced tenants.

The cots were available again Saturday night, but people will have to find a more permanent solution soon. 

 "It makes it real hard because I'm disabled too," Woods. "I'm on a fixed income. I just can't move into any place I want."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.