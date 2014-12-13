Hotel Elkton residents uncertain about their futures

Cleanup continues at the Hotel Elkton after last month's fire, and it may take longer than expected to get the building back to normal.

Dozens of people displaced from their apartments after the Hotel Elkton fire earlier this month got the chance to celebrate Christmas together thanks to a community effort.The Eagles Nest Hotel in Quincy hosted a Christmas party for everyone who lived in Hotel Elkton Tuesday night. Quincy firefighters and city officials joined together for a meal and music. Seventh ward Alderwoman Terri Heinecki says the party is a good distraction from the tough times these people are experiencing during the...

Residents displaced from last week's fire won't be able to have Christmas at home, so some people here in the Tri-States wanted to make sure they had a place to celebrate.

WGEM News cameras have gone inside Hotel Elkton for the first time, and we're seeing the damage first-hand after a fire nearly a week ago.

Displaced Hotel Elkton residents learned Tuesday afternoon that clean up from last Friday's fire will keep them out of their apartments for at least the next 30 days.

Monday marked day four for Hotel Elkton residents staying at an emergency shelter at the Quincy Senior Center, and there's still no word on when any of them will be able to return to the structure.

Firefighters responded to the Hotel Elkton Friday evening around 4:47 for smoke coming out of the building, but it quickly escalated to a five-alarm fire.

Dozens of Elkton Hotel residents said Saturday they were still unsure of where they would live next after fire forced them out of their apartments Friday night.

"Now what?" Robin Little said.



"I got up this morning and I'm like now what?" Jerry Woods said.



The two Hotel Elkton tenants pondered that question outside the Quincy Senior Center Saturday morning where they slept on cots Friday night.



The Red Cross organized the makeshift housing spot. The Red Cross also provided a hot breakfast for displaced tenants.



The cots were available again Saturday night, but people will have to find a more permanent solution soon.



"It makes it real hard because I'm disabled too," Woods. "I'm on a fixed income. I just can't move into any place I want."