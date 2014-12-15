Hotel Elkton residents anxious for more permanent housing after Friday night fire

Cleanup continues at the Hotel Elkton after last month's fire, and it may take longer than expected to get the building back to normal.

Dozens of people displaced from their apartments after the Hotel Elkton fire earlier this month got the chance to celebrate Christmas together thanks to a community effort.The Eagles Nest Hotel in Quincy hosted a Christmas party for everyone who lived in Hotel Elkton Tuesday night. Quincy firefighters and city officials joined together for a meal and music. Seventh ward Alderwoman Terri Heinecki says the party is a good distraction from the tough times these people are experiencing during the...

After a week, the Red Cross shelter meant to assist residents displaced in the Hotel Elkton fire will be closing on Saturday.

Residents displaced from last week's fire won't be able to have Christmas at home, so some people here in the Tri-States wanted to make sure they had a place to celebrate.

WGEM News cameras have gone inside Hotel Elkton for the first time, and we're seeing the damage first-hand after a fire nearly a week ago.

Displaced Hotel Elkton residents learned Tuesday afternoon that clean up from last Friday's fire will keep them out of their apartments for at least the next 30 days.

Elkton Hotel tenants will be displaced for at least 30 days.

Hotel Elkton residents will be displaced for at least 30 days

Dozens of Elkton Hotel residents said Saturday they were still unsure of where they would live next after fire forced them out of their apartments Friday night.

Firefighters responded to the Hotel Elkton Friday evening around 4:47 for smoke coming out of the building, but it quickly escalated to a five-alarm fire.

Monday marked day four for Hotel Elkton residents staying at an emergency shelter at the Quincy Senior Center, and there's still no word on when any of them will be able to return to the structure.

While staying in an emergency shelter and unable to go home, it's the little things that make Hotel Elkton residents staying here just a little more comfortable. For Gloria Oenning, it's her laptop computer, which she was able to retrieve on Monday. She says the situation isn't ideal, but the Red Cross is making it bearable.

"They're taking excellent care of us," Oenning said.

But she says after four days, she and some of the other residents are getting antsy.

"On Friday, I thought we would be back in by Saturday for sure," Oenning said. "It's a little frustrating, because it's just a bunch of people that miss home."

At Hotel Elkton, signs of recovery are just beginning. Servicemaster was working at the building Monday morning, and Adams County EMA Director John Simon says the owner is working on estimates for the restoration. But there's still a lot of unknowns.

"They're understanding how much damage there is and trying to get a handle on how long its going to be before they can get in," Red Cross worker Pat D'Alessandro said.

D'alessandro says in the meantime, the Red Cross is looking to get residents out of the temporary shelter and into more permanent housing. She says they met with other service organizations in Quincy to figure out what they can offer their new clients.

"Either to find appropriate housing, give them phone numbers, agencies that may be able to provide other assistance," D'Alessandro said.

And she says they know some residents will need additional help.

"They might need rental assistance, so we'll find someone in the community that can help with that," D'Alessandro said.

Simon says Red Cross officials and residents will meet with the building owner on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Senior Center. All residents are welcome, even if they aren't staying at the shelter.