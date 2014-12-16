Hotel Elkton residents will be displaced for at least 30 days

Displaced Hotel Elkton residents learned Tuesday afternoon that clean up from last Friday's fire will keep them out of their apartments for at least the next 30 days.



The residents were informed during a meeting with the Red Cross, Adams County Emergency Management Director John Simon said.



Simon says depending on the smoke and water damage in each apartment, some residents may have to wait longer than 30 days.



Elkton residents will have the option to continue to stay at the Red Cross' emergency shelter at the Quincy Senior Center.



"Through the day, through the night," Simon said. "There's meals here. Anybody that was affected by the fire at the Hotel Elkton that was displaced even if they are staying with family and friends and overstaying their welcome or don't have the ability to eat they can come here to the Red Cross shelter."



According to the Red Cross, 24 people stayed at the Quincy Senior Center Monday night.



Simon says residents can coordinate with the building owner to come in and get items they may need.



He says if you would like to make any donations, the United Way of Adams County will be handling those requests.





