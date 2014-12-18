An inside look: Hotel Elkton owner shows fire damage

WGEM News cameras have gone inside Hotel Elkton for the first time, and we're seeing the damage first-hand after a fire nearly a week ago.



Thursday, the first real signs of progress to get the building back to normal were on display, as a debris chute installed on the building's south side served as a very visual sign that progress hasn't slowed down.



Dale Steinkamp with ServiceMaster Cleaning and Restoration says his crews definitely have their work cut out for them as they work to pick up the pieces left behind from Friday's fire inside the Hotel Elkton.



From extensive water damage, to fire damaged walls on the fourth floor, Steinkamp says crews will be on site for the next eight days getting cleanup underway.



"We are removing debris now and taking it out," Steinkamp said. "We're evaluating materials as to whether they can be salvaged."



Steinkamp says with much of the ceilings charred and walls covered in soot, the smell of smoke still lingers inside the building.



"We're using high powered dryers in order to bring down that humidity and start pulling moisture out of materials that will remain in the building,"Steinkamp said. "At the same time we're scrubbing the air to control any smoke odor left in the building."



Just a few floors down, employees at the Patio Restaurant were hard at work scrubbing down equipment and throwing out leftover food.



"Everything was still in place from that night," Patio Restaurant Head Chef Darien Burcham said.



Burcham says his staff takes pride in taking the initiative to get cleanup started.



"They're going to have to pay somebody to clean this up anyway," Burcham said. "So why not be the staff? So when we re-open, we've got all of our cooks. All these guys are phenomenal. Losing them would be a major hit."



From workers installing debris chutes outside, to Patio Restaurant employees scrubbing feverishly inside, Burcham says its a clear sign it won't be long before things can get back to normal.



"There's definitely a silver lining,"Burcham said. "We get to hit every little spot and every little corner. I mean we want to blow people's minds when we open back up."



Owner Mark Neiswender says the business office is now back open at the Hotel Elkton as of Thursday. Neiswender still hopes to have tenants back home and the Patio Restaurant back up and going by the end of January.

