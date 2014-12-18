Group throwing Christmas party for Hotel Elkton residents - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Group throwing Christmas party for Hotel Elkton residents

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Residents displaced from last week's fire won't be able to have Christmas at home, so some people here in the Tri-States wanted to make sure they had a place to celebrate.

Quincy Alderwoman Terri Heinecki, Adams County Board Member Sam Franklyn and Eagles Nest Hotel General Manager Jack Bishop are planning a Christmas party.

The party will be Tuesday at the Eagle's Nest from 6 to 9 p.m. and all Hotel Elkton residents are invited.

"Have some good comradery with everybody and get them in a better spirit because I mean, these people are devastated," Franklyn said.

They are asking for help from local businesses and people in the community to donate things like food for the party. If you would like to donate you can contact the Eagle's Nest hotel.
