Hotel Elkton shelter to close Saturday

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - After a week, the Red Cross shelter at the Quincy Senior Center meant to assist residents displaced in the Hotel Elkton fire will be closing on Saturday.

Adams County EMA Director John Simon says the shelter will close at noon Saturday. He says all residents staying in the shelter have found more suitable temporary and permanent housing.

"Organizations across the community like the American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, Quincy Area Partnership of Unmet Needs have all worked together to identify a temporary lodging plan that kind of meets their individual needs and when they will be able to return to their residence," Simon said.

Around 20 residents stayed at the shelter each night.

Residents will have the opportunity to speak with the owner of the Hotel Elkton building for a second time Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Quincy Senior Center.  
