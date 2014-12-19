Hotel Elkton shelter to close Saturday

Dozens of people displaced from their apartments after the Hotel Elkton fire earlier this month got the chance to celebrate Christmas together thanks to a community effort.The Eagles Nest Hotel in Quincy hosted a Christmas party for everyone who lived in Hotel Elkton Tuesday night. Quincy firefighters and city officials joined together for a meal and music. Seventh ward Alderwoman Terri Heinecki says the party is a good distraction from the tough times these people are experiencing during the...

More >>