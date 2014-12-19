Hotel Elkton shelter to close Saturday

The Red Cross shelter will close Saturday. Crews responded to the Elkton Hotel in downtown Quincy for a fire Friday evening.More >> Crews responded to the Elkton Hotel in downtown Quincy for a fire Friday evening.More >> Firefighters responded to the Hotel Elkton Friday evening around 4:47 for smoke coming out of the building, but it quickly escalated to a five-alarm fire.More >> Firefighters responded to the Hotel Elkton Friday evening around 4:47 for smoke coming out of the building, but it quickly escalated to a five-alarm fire.More >> Dozens of Elkton Hotel residents said Saturday they were still unsure of where they would live next after fire forced them out of their apartments Friday night.
Dozens of Elkton Hotel residents said Saturday they were still unsure of where they would live next after fire forced them out of their apartments Friday night.
Monday marked day four for Hotel Elkton residents staying at an emergency shelter at the Quincy Senior Center, and there's still no word on when any of them will be able to return to the structure. More >> Monday marked day four for Hotel Elkton residents staying at an emergency shelter at the Quincy Senior Center, and there's still no word on when any of them will be able to return to the structure. More >> Elkton Hotel tenants will be displaced for at least 30 days. Displaced Hotel Elkton residents learned Tuesday afternoon that clean up from last Friday's fire will keep them out of their apartments for at least the next 30 days.
Displaced Hotel Elkton residents learned Tuesday afternoon that clean up from last Friday's fire will keep them out of their apartments for at least the next 30 days.
Cleanup continues at the Hotel Elkton after last month's fire, and it may take longer than expected to get the building back to normal.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
After a week, the Red Cross shelter at the Quincy Senior Center meant to assist residents displaced in the Hotel Elkton fire will be closing on Saturday.
Adams County EMA Director John Simon says the shelter will close at noon Saturday. He says all residents staying in the shelter have found more suitable temporary and permanent housing.
"Organizations across the community like the American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, Quincy Area Partnership of Unmet Needs have all worked together to identify a temporary lodging plan that kind of meets their individual needs and when they will be able to return to their residence," Simon said.
Around 20 residents stayed at the shelter each night.
Residents will have the opportunity to speak with the owner of the Hotel Elkton building for a second time Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Quincy Senior Center.