Keokuk woman pleads guilty to crashing into parked cars while drunk

Editor's note: Court records say a guilty plea from Hatfield was filed Jan. 14 in Lee County court. There's word on when Hatfield will be sentenced in the case.



KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) - A Keokuk woman was arrested early Friday morning after police said she was driving while intoxicated and crashed into two parked vehicles.

Amy Hatfield, 26, was held Friday morning at the Lee County Correctional Center, as she awaited her first appearance on OWI First Offense allegations. Court records show Hatfield appeared later in the day and her preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 29 at 11 a.m.

Keokuk Police said Hatfield was arrested at 2:14 a.m. after witnesses said she crashed her vehicle in the 1300 Block of Main Street just before 2 a.m.

No other details, including injury reports, were released by police.