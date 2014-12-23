Community comes together to host Christmas party for Hotel Elkton residents

Dozens of people displaced from their apartments after the Hotel Elkton fire earlier this month got the chance to celebrate Christmas together thanks to a community effort.



The Eagles Nest Hotel in Quincy hosted a Christmas party for everyone who lived in Hotel Elkton Tuesday night. Quincy firefighters and city officials joined together for a meal and music.



Seventh ward Alderwoman Terri Heinecki says the party is a good distraction from the tough times these people are experiencing during the holidays.



"There was a tragedy of a fire," Heinecke said. "People that didn't have a lot lost everything that they did have and they will have to rebuild their whole lives and start all over."



Volunteers also put together Christmas baskets for all the residents with snacks and toiletries inside.