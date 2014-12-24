Autopsies of a man and woman dead in Warsaw expected to be released Friday Posted: Wednesday, December 24, 2014 4:03 PM EST Posted:

Autopsies on two people found dead in a Warsaw home Christmas Eve are expected to be released Friday.



Warsaw police officials say they discovered the bodies of a man and a woman in their 30s during a welfare check on Christmas Eve around 1:00 p.m.



Both Warsaw Police and Hancock County sheriff's deputies spent hours on Wednesday treating the home at 245 Underwood Street as a crime scene. Police tape still surrounded the house Thursday afternoon.



Warsaw Police Chief Wes Woolson didn't comment on a cause of death but said police are not investigating a double-murder or searching for a suspect.



Several Warsaw residents say the suspicious deaths are shocking in such a small community.



"It's surprising," Kurt Figge said. "It's never happened here in town. I've been here 55 years and we've never had anything like this. It's just surprising."



Police have not released the names of the victims.












