Relationship ends in murder-suicide in Warsaw, police say

Police respond to suspicious deaths at 245 Underwood in Warsaw Autopsies on two people found dead in a Warsaw home Christmas Eve are expected to be released Friday.More >> Autopsies on two people found dead in a Warsaw home Christmas Eve are expected to be released Friday.More >> Authorities gather outside Warsaw home Wednesday. Police and deputies had a heavy presence Wednesday afternoon at a home in Warsaw, Illinois, near the corner of Marion and Underwood streets, where Sheriff Scott Bentzinger says they found two people dead inside.More >> Police and deputies had a heavy presence Wednesday afternoon at a home in Warsaw, Illinois, near the corner of Marion and Underwood streets, where Sheriff Scott Bentzinger says they found two people dead inside.More >>
WARSAW, Ill. (WGEM) -
Warsaw Police Chief Wes Woolson says the two people found dead on Christmas Eve were the result of a murder-suicide.
Woolson says officers were called to 245 Underwood Street at 12:30 p.m. on December 24 to conduct a welfare check at the request of a family member who couldn't reach the victims. Inside, officers found the bodies of Jerry Woods, 37, of Warsaw, and Cortny Huffman, 30, of Hamilton. Both had died of apparent gunshot wounds.
Woolson says it appears that Woods shot Huffman and then shot himself. He says the two were in a domestic relationship that had ended three to four weeks before the incident.
Autopsies were performed Friday by the Hancock County Coroner in Bloomington, Illinois.
Woolson says the investigation is ongoing pending the reports by crime scene investigators and the coroner's office.