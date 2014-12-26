Relationship ends in murder-suicide in Warsaw, police say

Warsaw Police Chief Wes Woolson says the two people found dead on Christmas Eve were the result of a murder-suicide.



Woolson says officers were called to 245 Underwood Street at 12:30 p.m. on December 24 to conduct a welfare check at the request of a family member who couldn't reach the victims. Inside, officers found the bodies of Jerry Woods, 37, of Warsaw, and Cortny Huffman, 30, of Hamilton. Both had died of apparent gunshot wounds.



Woolson says it appears that Woods shot Huffman and then shot himself. He says the two were in a domestic relationship that had ended three to four weeks before the incident.



Autopsies were performed Friday by the Hancock County Coroner in Bloomington, Illinois.



Woolson says the investigation is ongoing pending the reports by crime scene investigators and the coroner's office.