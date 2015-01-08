Middle-aged men more likely to die of alcohol poisoning than college students

Despite what you might think, college kids on spring break are not the group in the united states most likely to die from alcohol poisoning.

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds the majority of adults who die after binge drinking, 76-percent, are most often middle-aged white men.

"This is a group that we know that does also engage in binge drinking at fairly high levels," says the CDC's Dr. Robert Brewer, "and what's of particular concern here is not just the fact that people binge drink, but it's the amount that they drink when they do."

