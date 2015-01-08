Cleanup continues at Hotel Elkton - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Cleanup continues at Hotel Elkton

Posted:
The Hotel Elkton sits emptyThursday as cleanup continues. The Hotel Elkton sits emptyThursday as cleanup continues.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Cleanup continues at the Hotel Elkton after last month's fire, and it may take longer than expected to get the building back to normal.

Owner Mark Neiswender says The Patio restaurant should be back open by the end of the month. But it's going to take at least another 30 days to repair most of the upstairs apartments and another 90 days to repair the apartment where the fire started.

