Mike Cole is a Meteorologist on the WGEM StormTrak Weather Team. Mike's forecasts can be seen each weekday on WGEM News at Five, Six, and Ten.

Mike is a full member of the American Meteorological Society and holds the AMS Broadcast Seal of Approval. Mike also holds a journalism degree from the University of Kansas and studied broadcast meteorology at Mississippi State University.

Mike grew up in Missouri, but now lives in Quincy. He's the proud father of one son, Grant. Mike says Grant is a talented youth baseball pitcher and a future Cardinals baseball starting pitcher.

Mike began his on-air weather career at KVHP-TV in Lake Charles, LA in 2003. He went on to work at WTVO-TV in Rockford, IL, KRBC-TV in Abilene, TX, and KHQA-TV in Quincy.

Mike enjoys golf, St. Louis Cardinals' baseball and being out in nature. He also loves eating soft dough pretzels and most any kind of pasta.

Mike loves talking to people in the Tri-States and hearing their weather and nature stories, especially about their run-ins with wild animals. If you see Mike out and about in the Tri-States, he encourages you to say hello and talk weather. You can email your weather stories and photos to mike at mcole@wgem.com.

You can also connect with Mike via Facebook and his Twitter feed @Mike_WGEM.