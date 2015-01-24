Hannibal police officer shoots a person, Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating

Hannibal police remain tight-lipped about any additional details on the officer-involved shooting from over the weekend, but Hannibal business owners and residents are speaking out.

Missouri State Highway Patrol says details of Saturday night's officer-involved shooting will not be released until the investigation is complete.

A Hannibal police officer shot and wounded a passenger inside a speeding car Saturday night, Police Chief Lyndell Davis said.

Davis said it happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 100 block of North Main Street, near HNB Bank in downtown Hannibal.

Davis said one of his officers spotted DaMark Rudd, 24, who was wanted on a felony warrant for a parole violation on charges of dangerous drugs and failure to appear. Rudd started running and the officer ran after him, Davis added. Rudd then jumped into a parked car that took off at a high rate of speed and nearly hit the officer. Rudd's vehicle hit two cars as it sped away, including a police car.

Another officer saw the car take off and fired a shot at it, Davis said. The car eventually crashed into some trees and and fencing on Fulton Avenue, Davis said.

Davis said Rudd was treated for minor injuries at the scene and taken into custody. The car's passenger, identified as a 23-year-old Hannibal man, suffered what Davis described as a "non-life threatening" gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.



Davis said the officer who fired his weapon is a 19-year veteran of the police department. Davis added that the officer is on paid administrative leave until the circumstances of the incident have been properly reviewed.

Davis said the Missouri State Highway Patrol will handle the officer-involved shooting investigation. Hannibal police will also conduct an internal review of the situation.