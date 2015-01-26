MSHP, prosecutor decline to reveal details of Hannibal shooting Posted: Monday, January 26, 2015 11:32 AM EST Posted:

Missouri State Highway Patrol says details of Saturday night's officer-involved shooting will not be released until the investigation is complete.



Spokesperson Sgt. Brent Bernhardt says investigators in the agency's Division of Drug and Crime Control are handling the case. He said the investigators are in the process of interviewing several witnesses and officers.



"The Hannibal Police Department did request that we investigate the incident over the weekend," Bernhardt said. "Since this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment on the incident."Bernhardt said once the investigation is complete, the case will go to the Marion County prosecutor for review.



Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton declined to comment Monday morning on the situation.



"We are unable to comment about any events that allegedly occurred this past weekend," Clayton said in a statement. "We have yet to receive any official reports from that investigation. Once received, this office will thoroughly review all of the information and release a statement at that time."



"We are unable and unwilling to speculate as to any outcomes at this time," Clayton added.



Bernhardt said it's not unusual a law enforcement agency, like the Hannibal Police Department, would forward a case like this to MSHP.



"When you have somebody from an outside agency it's perceived better from the public and it's something that is typically done by law enforcement entities. We're just looking at the criminal side.



Bernhardt says there's no timetable on when the investigation will be wrapped up.



