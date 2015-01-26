Lovelace murder trial pushed back a second time - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The murder trial for a former Adams County prosecutor was pushed back a second time Monday afternoon.     

Curtis Lovelace appeared in court with his two attorneys, who said they needed more time to prepare before heading to trial. Circuit Judge Bob G. Hardwick, Jr. then re-scheduled the jury trial from March 23 to June 29.

Lovelace was arrested back in August and charged with the murder of his former wife, Cory, in February of 2006.

The jury trial was originally scheduled to begin Monday but was previously pushed back to March.

A status hearing is also scheduled for April 30 at 2:30 p.m.
