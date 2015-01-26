Hannibal residents and business owners react after officer-involved shooting Posted: Monday, January 26, 2015 4:49 PM EST Posted:

Hannibal police remain tight-lipped about any additional details on the officer-involved shooting from over the weekend, but Hannibal business owners and residents are speaking out.



The weekend officer-involved shooting was the talk of the Mark Twain Dinette on Monday morning, and waitress Kenna Bogue says many residents have a lot of unanswered questions about what happened. They are questions she says police should address.



"That would probably be good, especially from the reaction we've had this morning at the diner," Bogue said. "I think people should know what's going on and not compare it to other things."



Bogue says she actually saw DaMark Rudd crash his car, moments after police shot at the vehicle. Police had sought Rudd for a warrant on drug charges, but police say it was the passenger in the car who took the officer's bullet. Bogue said it was a scary situation, and she was surprised the officer fired.



"But it sounds like the guy was hitting cars, so I was glad they were doing something to stop it," Bogue said. "They were firing at someone who was committing a crime, from what I read, so it sounds like they were doing something to protect people."



But after an eventful Saturday night, it was business as usual in downtown Hannibal today - mere steps away from where the shooting took place.



"There was a lot going on downtown this weekend. They had the Wing Ding, you know, it was just a busy night, and so I'm not really surprised," Lori Maddox with Rags to Riches Pawn Shop said. "This is an isolated incident and I hope it stays that way."



Several business owners feel downtown is still a safe place to be.



"I don't think anyone should have any qualms about coming downtown, parking on our streets, going to our movie theater," Mary Glenn Bowman, of Chocolaterie Stam, said. " We're well protected here."



WGEM News has made several requests of the Hannibal Police Department for an interview. They have been declined, but Police Chief Lyndell Davis did release this statement, saying "Investigations such as these take time and it would inappropriate for us to speculate about the outcome."