Request the distracted driving simulator

The Distracted Driving Simulator is available for demonstrations in the WGEM viewing area.

The Distracted Driving Simulator is fueled by Cell Tech, Blessing Health System, WGEM and the Illinois State Police.

Conducted by law enforcement, the simulator shows the dangers of distracted driving, particularly texting while driving.

Available to civic groups, driving classes, all day assemblies, etc.

Participants are 15 and older… (driving age and up).

The amount of time to use the simulator is 3 to 5 minutes per person.

If your group meets the criteria, fill out this form so we can get in touch with you.