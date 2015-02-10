Sunscreen is a year-round staple

You may think of sunscreen as a summertime staple, but it turns out that it should be used year-round.

Physician's Assistant Karilyn Crook says you should apply a liberal amount of sunscreen to your face, the top of your head for balding men, the neck and even the tops of your hands.

She says that's because UVA rays, which are the leading cause of skin cancer, can still push through the winter cloud cover and reach your skin.



"It's the one that causes skin cancer and brown spots and wrinkles and that comes right through the clouds," Crook said. "It comes through the windows. So just because you aren't seeing the visible light spectrum, doesn't mean you're not getting the UV."



Crook says it's best to use at least SPF 15, but she recommends SPF 30 just to be sure.