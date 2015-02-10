Adams County residents rally behind jail referendum Posted: Tuesday, February 10, 2015 10:04 PM EST Posted:

A group of Adams County residents are rallying behind a referendum that would increase the county sales tax in order to build a new county jail.



The group Citizens for a New County Jail met Tuesday night to discuss a strategy to convince voters why they should vote "yes" to a quarter of a cent county sales tax increase to build a new jail.



Adams County Sheriff's officials are concerned about the state of the current jail. They say the fact that it's on three levels makes it unsafe for workers and inmates. Officials also say the jail is unsafe because it doesn't have proper medical facilities and holding areas.



Group officials hope to convince voters why the referendum is best for the community.



"Anytime we do something where we are going to ask taxpayers to finance it, it's important that they know exactly what we're asking for and why and how it's going to affect them because it impacts everyone that lives in this county," Bill Anderson said. "We think it's important that the better educated they are about what we're trying to accomplish, the better chance we've got having this referendum passed."



Citizens for a New County Jail plans to talk to different groups in the community and go door-to-door to get voters behind the referendum. Voters head to the polls on April 7.

