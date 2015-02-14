Former Hannibal elementary school principal wanted on drug charge

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -
A month-and-a-half long heroin investigation led police to at least four arrests and a warrant for a former Hannibal elementary school principal. During a search, police say they found enough heroin to make more than 800 capsules, with a street value between $8,000 and $12,000.
Patti Talbert, with the Northeast Missouri Narcotics Task Force, said the force was investigating the use and sale of heroin in Marion County. During the investigation, Talbert says task force members bought heroin and meth from the people they were investigating.
Police and deputies searched 1514 Sierra Street Wednesday and Talbert says they found heroin, meth and drug paraphernalia. They arrested Ryan Thompson, Jessy Brown and Randy Brown Jr. A short time later, the Task Force arrested Samuel Foust at 1912 Chestnut Street. The four subjects were transported to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Police also searched 2513 Fulton Avenue, where Talbert says they found a large amount of raw heroin, methadone and drug paraphernalia.
The next day, the prosecutor filed charges on three people, including former A.D. Stowell Elementary School principal Joshua D. "JD" Foust. Foust's resignation as principal was approved by the Board of Education Feb. 2, according to Hannibal School District Business Manager Rich Stilley.
According to our news-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig, Foust had applied to be appointed to the Hannibal City Council's vacant 4th Ward seat
in December of last year after former alderman Barry Louderman left in October to move to Springfield, Missouri. Jim Van Hoose was selected
for the position over Foust and three other candidates.
Samuel Foust, 31, of Hannibal, is charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Ryan Thompson, 32, of Hannibal, is charged with possession of a controlled substance. JD Foust is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. The task force wasn't able to find JD Foust, and a warrant is out for his arrest.
"It's kind of scary for the kids down there. What kind of impression does this leave for the kids?" Hannibal resident Lisa Lefort said.
Talbert asks anyone who knows JD Foust's whereabouts to call the task force at 573-221-5200 or the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 573-221-6400.
