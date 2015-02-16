School district responds to former principal's drug charges

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -
Four days after the Marion County prosecutor filed drug charges against a former Hannibal elementary school principal, the school district is responding.
The month-and-a-half long heroin investigation led police to four arrests and a warrant for former A.D. Stowell Elementary School Principal Joshua D. "JD" Foust. During searches related to the investigation, police say they found enough heroin to make more than 800 capsules, with a street value between $8,000 and $12,000.
But Foust was nowhere to be found.
Hannibal School District Superintendent Susan Johnson released the following statement Monday morning:
"It was brought to my attention on Thursday, February 12, 2015 by law enforcement that a warrant had been issued for the arrest of JD Foust for Possession and Intent to Distribute. JD is not an employee of the Hannibal School District. JD tendered his resignation on January 30, 2015 and it was approved by the Board of Education on February 2, 2015. The Hannibal School District will cooperate fully as law enforcement investigates this matter. With this said, our attention is and will continue to remain on what is best for our students."
Foust, according to our news-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig, had also applied to be appointed to the Hannibal City Council's vacant 4th Ward seat in December of last year after former alderman Barry Louderman left in October to move to Springfield, Missouri. Jim Van Hoose was selected for the position over Foust and three other candidates.
Anyone who knows JD Foust's whereabouts is asked to call the Northeast Missouri Narcotics Task Force at 573-221-5200 or the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 573-221-6400.