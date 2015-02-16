School district responds to former principal's drug charges

The brother of a former Hannibal elementary school principal involved in a heroin bust pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

The former Hannibal elementary school principal facing a heroin-related drug charge now has an attorney, according to court records.

The wife of the former Hannibal elementary school principal facing a heroin-related drug charge filed an Adult Abuse Order of Protection against him, according to the Marion County Clerk's Office.

The former Hannibal elementary principal arrested on heroin-related drug charges was given time Friday morning to find a lawyer after his request for a public defender was denied.

The former Hannibal elementary principal wanted on drug charges was behind bars Wednesday morning after nearly a week on the run.

Court documents released to WGEM News Friday revealed one of the men arrested in the heroin raid tied to a former elementary school principal was on parole for a meth conviction.

WEB EXTRA: One of the men arrested in heroin raid involving ex-principal on parole from drug conviction

Court documents released Friday to WGEM News reveal more details in the arrest of the brother of the ex-principal also charged after a heroin raid.

Court documents filed in the drug case against former Hannibal elementary principal Joshua "JD" Foust reveals a large amount of heroin was found in his suit pocket.

One week after filing charges on a former elementary school principal following a month-and-a-half-long heroin investigation in Marion County, the prosecutor says he will try to make sure Joshua D. "JD" Foust gets prison time.

The former Hannibal elementary school principal wanted on heroin-related drug charges is believed to be in Texas, according to Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn.

A month-and-a-half long heroin investigation led police to at least four arrests and a warrant for a former Hannibal elementary school principal. During a search, police say they found enough heroin to make more than 800 capsules, with a street value between $8,000 and $12,000.

Four days after the Marion County prosecutor filed drug charges against a former Hannibal elementary school principal, the school district is responding.

The month-and-a-half long heroin investigation led police to four arrests and a warrant for former A.D. Stowell Elementary School Principal Joshua D. "JD" Foust. During searches related to the investigation, police say they found enough heroin to make more than 800 capsules, with a street value between $8,000 and $12,000.

Hannibal School District Superintendent Susan Johnson released the following statement Monday morning:

"It was brought to my attention on Thursday, February 12, 2015 by law enforcement that a warrant had been issued for the arrest of JD Foust for Possession and Intent to Distribute. JD is not an employee of the Hannibal School District. JD tendered his resignation on January 30, 2015 and it was approved by the Board of Education on February 2, 2015. The Hannibal School District will cooperate fully as law enforcement investigates this matter. With this said, our attention is and will continue to remain on what is best for our students."

Foust, according to our news-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig, had also applied to be appointed to the Hannibal City Council's vacant 4th Ward seat in December of last year after former alderman Barry Louderman left in October to move to Springfield, Missouri. Jim Van Hoose was selected for the position over Foust and three other candidates.

Anyone who knows JD Foust's whereabouts is asked to call the Northeast Missouri Narcotics Task Force at 573-221-5200 or the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 573-221-6400.