Creative Services Producer

If you have a creative eye and enjoy working in a team environment, this job is for you. WGEM in Quincy, Illinois, an award winning television station, is looking for a skilled writer/producer to create powerful concepts to market our message.



You'll be a driving creative force for our station and our clients. We're looking for an energetic individual who enjoys multi-tasking, with strong communication skills that will come in to play when dealing with clients and colleagues. Applicants should have an understanding of branding and knowledge of Premiere Pro and After Effects non-linear editing and videography.



If you consider yourself reliable, creative and looking for a new challenge, send your letter, samples of your work and resume to Personnel Director, “Creative Svc Producer”, Quincy Broadcasting Company, 513 Hampshire, Quincy, IL 62301 or email to sdickerman@wgem.com.



No Phone Calls Please.



Valid Driver's License required for employment.



EOE M/F