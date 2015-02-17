Former principal wanted on drug charges believed to be in Texas

The wife of the former Hannibal elementary school principal facing a heroin-related drug charge filed an Adult Abuse Order of Protection against him, according to the Marion County Clerk's Office.

The former Hannibal elementary principal arrested on heroin-related drug charges was given time Friday morning to find a lawyer after his request for a public defender was denied.

The former Hannibal elementary principal wanted on drug charges was behind bars Wednesday morning after nearly a week on the run.

Court documents released to WGEM News Friday revealed one of the men arrested in the heroin raid tied to a former elementary school principal was on parole for a meth conviction.

Court documents released Friday to WGEM News reveal more details in the arrest of the brother of the ex-principal also charged after a heroin raid.

Court documents filed in the drug case against former Hannibal elementary principal Joshua "JD" Foust reveals a large amount of heroin was found in his suit pocket.

One week after filing charges on a former elementary school principal following a month-and-a-half-long heroin investigation in Marion County, the prosecutor says he will try to make sure Joshua D. "JD" Foust gets prison time.

A month-and-a-half long heroin investigation led police to at least four arrests and a warrant for a former Hannibal elementary school principal. During a search, police say they found enough heroin to make more than 800 capsules, with a street value between $8,000 and $12,000.

The former Hannibal elementary school principal wanted on heroin-related drug charges is believed to be in Texas, according to Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn.



Shinn said his office is working with the Northeast Missouri Narcotics Task Force to track down Joshua D. "JD" Foust. He said the US Marshals Service has been contacted to assist in the investigation.



"We have reason to believe he's in Texas right now," Shinn said. " We've heard he's trying to get to Mexico, but we don't have anything to back that up at this point."



Shinn said family members of Foust say they're with him in Texas and Shinn's hope is that they'll convince him to turn himself in. If he doesn't agree to come back, Shinn says he's going to be ready.

"We will be prepared to make contacts in Texas to have him arrested, and then we will go get him," Shinn said.



A warrant has been issued for Foust, charging him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. The warrant stems from a month-and-a-half-long investigation that uncovered enough heroin to make more than 800 capsules, with a street value between $8,000 and $12,000.



Shinn confirmed the residence at 2513 Fulton Ave., where the task force says a large amount of raw heroin and methadone were discovered, was indeed Foust's home.



"This was a substantial bust for Hannibal," Shinn said. "(Foust) was no kingpin by any means, but the operation was larger than some street dealer, that's for sure."



The Hannibal School District confirmed Foust previously resigned as A.D. Stowell Elementary principal. Business Manager Rich Stilley said the school board accepted the resignation Feb. 2.

"It does seem very coincidental that all of a sudden, he resigns his position and then takes off to Texas," Shinn said. "For him to be involved with this kind of underground world is shocking."



Shinn said Foust's wife works at Mark Twain Elementary, but he doesn't believe she knew what was going on.



"She was shocked to say the least," Shinn said. "We believe she had no part or knowledge (of Foust's alleged drug activities)."

Shinn said his office and the task force will continue to attempt to figure out Foust's whereabouts this week.

One parents, whose daughter attends Stowell Elementary, and a childhood friend of Foust, says she's surprised.

"My child would go in and hug him all the time, and he would help her," Heather Perkins said. "If she was crying, he would take her to the gym where everybody was."

Perkins says even knowing what she does now, she would still trust Foust as a principal, and she says she hopes he returns to Hannibal safely.

"I don't care what JD is doing," Perkins said. "I don't think he would hurt any kid."

Hannibal School District sent a robocall to parents Monday night. The message said the school was beefing up security around Stowell Elementary and was offering counseling to students.

Superintendent Susan Johnson has declined repeated requests for interviews with WGEM News.