NEW INFORMATION: Court documents reveal details of search of former principal's home

The wife of the former Hannibal elementary school principal facing a heroin-related drug charge filed an Adult Abuse Order of Protection against him, according to the Marion County Clerk's Office.

The former Hannibal elementary principal arrested on heroin-related drug charges was given time Friday morning to find a lawyer after his request for a public defender was denied.

The former Hannibal elementary principal wanted on drug charges was behind bars Wednesday morning after nearly a week on the run.

Court documents released to WGEM News Friday revealed one of the men arrested in the heroin raid tied to a former elementary school principal was on parole for a meth conviction.

Court documents released Friday to WGEM News reveal more details in the arrest of the brother of the ex-principal also charged after a heroin raid.

One week after filing charges on a former elementary school principal following a month-and-a-half-long heroin investigation in Marion County, the prosecutor says he will try to make sure Joshua D. "JD" Foust gets prison time.

The former Hannibal elementary school principal wanted on heroin-related drug charges is believed to be in Texas, according to Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn.

A month-and-a-half long heroin investigation led police to at least four arrests and a warrant for a former Hannibal elementary school principal. During a search, police say they found enough heroin to make more than 800 capsules, with a street value between $8,000 and $12,000.

Court documents filed in the drug case against former Hannibal elementary principal Joshua "JD" Foust reveals a large amount of heroin was found in his suit pocket.

According to a probable cause statement, members of the Northeast Missouri Narcotics Task Force went to Foust's home at 2513 Fulton Ave. on Feb. 11. After Foust's wife let officers in to search the home, a corner baggie containing 12.5 grams of heroin was found in Joshua Foust's suit pocket.



His wife told the task force members the suit belonged to her husband.



Authorities also found a short straw with heroin residue, corner baggies, baggie pieces with residue, empty capsules and a piece with aluminum foil with heroin residue. A capsule of Dormin was also found, which is known to be used to mix with heroin.



Foust was arrested Wednesday morning. He's charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday morning.