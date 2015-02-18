NEW INFORMATION: Court documents reveal details of search of former principal's home

NEW INFORMATION: Court documents reveal details of search of for - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Court documents filed in the drug case against former Hannibal elementary principal Joshua "JD" Foust reveals a large amount of heroin was found in his suit pocket.

According to a probable cause statement, members of the Northeast Missouri Narcotics Task Force went to Foust's home at 2513 Fulton Ave. on Feb. 11. After Foust's wife let officers in to search the home, a corner baggie containing 12.5 grams of heroin was found in Joshua Foust's suit pocket.

His wife told the task force members the suit belonged to her husband.

Authorities also found a short straw with heroin residue, corner baggies, baggie pieces with residue, empty capsules and a piece with aluminum foil with heroin residue. A capsule of Dormin was also found, which is known to be used to mix with heroin.

Foust was arrested Wednesday morning. He's charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday morning. 

