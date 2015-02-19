Non-emergency dispatch numbers - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Non-emergency dispatch numbers

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Non-Emergency Lines

Adams County, ILL – 217-222-9360

Pike County, ILL – 217-285-5011

Hancock County, ILL – 217-357-2115

Scott County, ILL – 217-742-3141

McDonough County, ILL – 309-833-2323

Shelby County, ILL – 217-774-3941

Schuyler County, ILL – 217-322-4366

Brown County, ILL – 217-773-3961

Monroe County, MO – 660-327-5175

Knox County, MO – 660-385-1911 ext. 1

Marion County, MO – 573-221-1244

Ralls County, MO – 573-985-5611

Lewis County, MO – 573-767-5311

Lee County, IA – 319-372-1152 ext. 9

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.