Non-emergency dispatch numbers

Non-Emergency Lines
Adams County, ILL – 217-222-9360
Pike County, ILL – 217-285-5011
Hancock County, ILL – 217-357-2115
Scott County, ILL – 217-742-3141
McDonough County, ILL – 309-833-2323
Shelby County, ILL – 217-774-3941
Schuyler County, ILL – 217-322-4366
Brown County, ILL – 217-773-3961
Monroe County, MO – 660-327-5175
Knox County, MO – 660-385-1911 ext. 1
Marion County, MO – 573-221-1244
Ralls County, MO – 573-985-5611
Lewis County, MO – 573-767-5311
Lee County, IA – 319-372-1152 ext. 9
