Prosecutor 'will vigorously pursue a conviction' of ex-principal charged after drug bust

The brother of a former Hannibal elementary school principal involved in a heroin bust pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

The former Hannibal elementary school principal facing a heroin-related drug charge now has an attorney, according to court records.

Joshua "JD" Foust is escorted Friday out of the Marion County Courthouse in Hannibal.

The wife of the former Hannibal elementary school principal facing a heroin-related drug charge filed an Adult Abuse Order of Protection against him, according to the Marion County Clerk's Office.

The former Hannibal elementary principal arrested on heroin-related drug charges was given time Friday morning to find a lawyer after his request for a public defender was denied.

The former Hannibal elementary principal wanted on drug charges was behind bars Wednesday morning after nearly a week on the run.

Court documents released to WGEM News Friday revealed one of the men arrested in the heroin raid tied to a former elementary school principal was on parole for a meth conviction.

WEB EXTRA: One of the men arrested in heroin raid involving ex-principal on parole from drug conviction

Court documents released Friday to WGEM News reveal more details in the arrest of the brother of the ex-principal also charged after a heroin raid.

Court documents filed in the drug case against former Hannibal elementary principal Joshua "JD" Foust reveals a large amount of heroin was found in his suit pocket.

The former Hannibal elementary school principal wanted on heroin-related drug charges is believed to be in Texas, according to Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn.

Former principal wanted on drug charges believed to be in Texas

Four days after the Marion County prosecutor filed drug charges against a former Hannibal elementary school principal, the school district is responding.

A.D. Stowell Elementary School, where JD Foust was principal before his resignation this year.

A month-and-a-half long heroin investigation led police to at least four arrests and a warrant for a former Hannibal elementary school principal. During a search, police say they found enough heroin to make more than 800 capsules, with a street value between $8,000 and $12,000.

One week after filing charges on a former elementary school principal, which ended a month-and-a-half-long heroin investigation in Marion County, the prosecutor says he will do his best to ensure Joshua "JD" Foust gets prison time.

Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton issued a statement Thursday that outlined his stance on the case.

During a search, police say they found enough heroin to make more than 800 capsules, with a street value between $8,000 and $12,000. A probable cause statement stated police found 12.5 grams of heroin in Foust's coat pocket in his house. Foust is charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

"Foust is suspected of directly participating in a drug operation to repackage heroin into capsule form and sell for profit," Clayton stated. Clayton stated Foust could spend up to 15 years in prison if he's convicted.

"The defendant was in a tremendous position of trust, leadership and community involvement," Clayton stated. "This person was responsible for maintaining the education and well-being of hundreds of children and their families, and for the successful administration of teachers and staff."



"He was involved in local organizations and considered for a seat on Hannibal's City Council. He was a family man with a baby on the way. It's a tragedy," Clayton added.

Clayton says his office is making the case a very high priority.

"I will vigorously pursue a conviction for this individual, pursue prison incarceration and do all that I can to ensure that he never has access to any school or facility for children," Clayton stated.

Clayton commended the Northeast Missouri Narcotics Task Force for the investigation and stated he would continue to work with the force to pursue people involved in the use, sale and distribution of dangerous drugs in the community.

Foust is scheduled to appear in court by video conference for arraignment Friday at 8:15 a.m.