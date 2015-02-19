Prosecutor 'will vigorously pursue a conviction' of ex-principal charged after drug bust

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -
One week after filing charges on a former elementary school principal, which ended a month-and-a-half-long heroin investigation in Marion County, the prosecutor says he will do his best to ensure Joshua "JD" Foust gets prison time.
Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton issued a statement Thursday that outlined his stance on the case.
During a search, police say they found enough heroin to make more than 800 capsules, with a street value between $8,000 and $12,000. A probable cause statement stated police found 12.5 grams of heroin in Foust's coat pocket in his house. Foust is charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
"Foust is suspected of directly participating in a drug operation to repackage heroin into capsule form and sell for profit," Clayton stated. Clayton stated Foust could spend up to 15 years in prison if he's convicted.
"The defendant was in a tremendous position of trust, leadership and community involvement," Clayton stated. "This person was responsible for maintaining the education and well-being of hundreds of children and their families, and for the successful administration of teachers and staff."
"He was involved in local organizations and considered for a seat on Hannibal's City Council. He was a family man with a baby on the way. It's a tragedy," Clayton added.
Clayton says his office is making the case a very high priority.
"I will vigorously pursue a conviction for this individual, pursue prison incarceration and do all that I can to ensure that he never has access to any school or facility for children," Clayton stated.
Clayton commended the Northeast Missouri Narcotics Task Force for the investigation and stated he would continue to work with the force to pursue people involved in the use, sale and distribution of dangerous drugs in the community.
Foust is scheduled to appear in court by video conference for arraignment Friday at 8:15 a.m.