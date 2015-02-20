WEB EXTRA: Court documents reveal details of ex-principal's brother's arrest

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -
Court documents released Friday to WGEM News reveal more details in the arrest of the brother of the ex-principal also charged after a heroin raid in Hannibal.
Northeast Missouri Narcotics Task Force Special Agent Rob Warner stated a confidential informant bought one gram of heroin from Samuel Foust, 31, for $210 in the Hannibal Walmart parking lot Jan. 16.
Warner stated the same informant bought one half gram of meth from Foust Jan. 21 for $60 in the BP Gas Station parking lot on Mark Twain Avenue.
On Jan. 30, the confidential informant pointed Foust out of a photo lineup of six people and identified him as the person he bought the drugs from.
Warner stated the same informant bought two more grams of heroin from Foust Feb. 11 for $400 at Foust's home, at 1514 Sierra Street.
A little over 20 minutes later, the task force executed a search warrant at Foust's home, where Warner says they found a prescription pill bottle labeled with Foust's name. Warner says agents found a gray rock substance, which tested positive for heroin in two separate packages. Warner stated the force believes it was more heroin than a user would normally have.
Foust was charged with two counts of distribution, delivery or sale of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute or deliver or sell.