WEB EXTRA: One of the men arrested in heroin raid involving ex-principal on parole from drug conviction

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Court documents released to WGEM News Friday revealed one of the men arrested in the heroin raid tied to a former Hannibal elementary school principal was on parole for a meth conviction.

In a probable cause statement, Northeast Missouri Narcotics Task Force Special Agent Michael Murphy stated Ryan Matthew Thompson, 32, was handcuffed when the task force searched Samuel Foust's house, at 1514 Sierra Street.

Murphy stated he searched Thompson and found a cellophane wrapper with white powder residue that had another cellophane wrapper with white powder residue and an off-white crystal substance known as "ice"  in his pocket that tested positive for meth.

Officers arrested Thompson, who is on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections for a conviction for possession of meth-making material out of Adams County Circuit Court in Illinois.

Thompson was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

