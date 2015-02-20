Presentation-held-for-adams-county-jail-referendum Presentation held for Adams County jail referendum Posted: Friday, February 20, 2015 6:48 PM EST Posted:

Local law enforcement and residents gathered in Quincy Friday to learn more about a referendum for a new Adams County jail.



The presentation was held at Pops Pizza for Rotary Club members. Adams County Sheriff Brent Fischer is holding presentations to inform taxpayers about what they'll be voting on. Fischer says the current jail is more than 63 years old and isn't safe to house inmates.



"It's becoming a safety issue and those are liability issues when it comes to tax payers," Fischer said. "And so it's our responsibility to let tax payers know that we need to do something or something tragically could happen and we want to avoid that."



The Adams County jail referendum will be on the April ballot.












