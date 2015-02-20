Adams County Sheriff Department holding presentations about jail - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Adams County Sheriff Department holding presentations about jail referendum

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Local law enforcement and residents gathered at Pops Pizza in Quincy Friday, learning more about a referendum for a new Adams County jail.

Adams County Sheriff Brent Fischer is holding presentations to inform tax payers what exactly they're voting on. 

"We've sought federal and state funding and been unsuccessful," Fischer said. "We've studied it, so this is another opportunity. And we want to get out and talk to as many people as we can to show how important that this issue is to them."

Fischer says the current jail is more than 63 years old and isn't safe to house inmates.

"It's becoming a safety issue and those are liability issues when it comes to tax payers," Fischer said. "And so it's our responsibility to let tax payers know that we need to do something. Or something tragically could happen and we want to avoid that."

The Adams County jail referendum will be on the April ballot.

