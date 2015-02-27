Bond reduction denied for ex-Hannibal principal

The brother of a former Hannibal elementary school principal involved in a heroin bust pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

The former Hannibal elementary school principal facing a heroin-related drug charge now has an attorney, according to court records.

Joshua "JD" Foust is escorted Friday out of the Marion County Courthouse in Hannibal.

The wife of the former Hannibal elementary school principal facing a heroin-related drug charge filed an Adult Abuse Order of Protection against him, according to the Marion County Clerk's Office.

The former Hannibal elementary principal arrested on heroin-related drug charges was given time Friday morning to find a lawyer after his request for a public defender was denied.

The former Hannibal elementary principal wanted on drug charges was behind bars Wednesday morning after nearly a week on the run.

Court documents released to WGEM News Friday revealed one of the men arrested in the heroin raid tied to a former elementary school principal was on parole for a meth conviction.

WEB EXTRA: One of the men arrested in heroin raid involving ex-principal on parole from drug conviction

Court documents released Friday to WGEM News reveal more details in the arrest of the brother of the ex-principal also charged after a heroin raid.

Court documents filed in the drug case against former Hannibal elementary principal Joshua "JD" Foust reveals a large amount of heroin was found in his suit pocket.

One week after filing charges on a former elementary school principal following a month-and-a-half-long heroin investigation in Marion County, the prosecutor says he will try to make sure Joshua D. "JD" Foust gets prison time.

The former Hannibal elementary school principal wanted on heroin-related drug charges is believed to be in Texas, according to Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn.

Former principal wanted on drug charges believed to be in Texas

Four days after the Marion County prosecutor filed drug charges against a former Hannibal elementary school principal, the school district is responding.

A.D. Stowell Elementary School, where JD Foust was principal before his resignation this year.

A month-and-a-half long heroin investigation led police to at least four arrests and a warrant for a former Hannibal elementary school principal. During a search, police say they found enough heroin to make more than 800 capsules, with a street value between $8,000 and $12,000.

A Marion County, Missouri, judge denied a bond reduction request Friday morning for the former Hannibal principal facing a heroin-related drug charge.



Joshua "JD" Foust appeared in court by video conference for an arraignment hearing. Associate Judge John Jackson denied Foust's request for the reduction. The hearing was continued to March 6.



Attorney Clifford Schwartz, of Arnold, Missouri, was present. Schwartz is expected to enter himself as Foust's attorney next week. He says he will ask for another bond reduction at the next hearing.



Schwartz was asked for comment after the hearing.

"Anything I say would speculation at this point," Schwartz said.

But he did say he didn't feel the $100,000 cash-only bond was appropriate.



Foust was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Foust's brother, Samuel Foust, who was charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, also appeared by video conference. His preliminary hearing was set for March 9.

Ryan Thompson, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance, appeared by video and he is scheduled for a plea or trial March 2.