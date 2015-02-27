Bond reduction denied for ex-Hannibal principal - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Bond reduction denied for ex-Hannibal principal

Posted:
Joshua "JD" Foust Joshua "JD" Foust
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

A Marion County, Missouri, judge denied a bond reduction request Friday morning for the former Hannibal principal facing a heroin-related drug charge.

Joshua "JD" Foust appeared in court by video conference for an arraignment hearing. Associate Judge John Jackson denied Foust's request for the reduction. The hearing was continued to March 6.

Attorney Clifford Schwartz, of Arnold, Missouri, was present. Schwartz is expected to enter himself as Foust's attorney next week. He says he will ask for another bond reduction at the next hearing.

Schwartz was asked for comment after the hearing.

"Anything I say would speculation at this point," Schwartz said. 

But he did say he didn't feel the $100,000 cash-only bond was appropriate.

Foust was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Foust's brother, Samuel Foust, who was charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, also appeared by video conference. His preliminary hearing was set for March 9.

Ryan Thompson, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance, appeared by video and he is scheduled for a plea or trial March 2.  


Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.