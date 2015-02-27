Former Hannibal principal's wife files order of protection - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Former Hannibal principal's wife files order of protection

JD Foust is escorted out of court Friday. JD Foust is escorted out of court Friday.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

The wife of the former Hannibal elementary school principal facing a heroin-related drug charge filed an Adult Abuse Order of Protection against him, according to the Marion County Clerk's Office.

Clerk Carolyn Conners says the temporary order of protection against Joshua "JD" Foust was filed Feb. 13. That's just two days after authorities say they found more than 12 grams of heroin in Foust's suit pocket at his home.

The first hearing was held Friday afternoon but was continued to March 13.

Foust was also in court Friday morning for arraignment. The hearing was continued to March 6.

