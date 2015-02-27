Former Hannibal principal's wife files order of protection

One week after filing charges on a former elementary school principal following a month-and-a-half-long heroin investigation in Marion County, the prosecutor says he will try to make sure Joshua D. "JD" Foust gets prison time.

One week after filing charges on a former elementary school principal following a month-and-a-half-long heroin investigation in Marion County, the prosecutor says he will try to make sure Joshua D. "JD" Foust gets prison time.

A month-and-a-half long heroin investigation led police to at least four arrests and a warrant for a former Hannibal elementary school principal. During a search, police say they found enough heroin to make more than 800 capsules, with a street value between $8,000 and $12,000.

A month-and-a-half long heroin investigation led police to at least four arrests and a warrant for a former Hannibal elementary school principal. During a search, police say they found enough heroin to make more than 800 capsules, with a street value between $8,000 and $12,000.

The wife of the former Hannibal elementary school principal facing a heroin-related drug charge filed an Adult Abuse Order of Protection against him, according to the Marion County Clerk's Office.



Clerk Carolyn Conners says the temporary order of protection against Joshua "JD" Foust was filed Feb. 13. That's just two days after authorities say they found more than 12 grams of heroin in Foust's suit pocket at his home.



The first hearing was held Friday afternoon but was continued to March 13.



Foust was also in court Friday morning for arraignment. The hearing was continued to March 6.