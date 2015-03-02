The Weather Drawing Contest

Hey kids! We know you love to draw!
That's why the WGEM Weather Drawing contest is back!
Showcase your creativity and draw a picture of the weather. Then mail it or drop it by to us here at WGEM.
Every month, one random winner will win a personal tour of WGEM's StormTrak Weather Center with a WGEM meteorologist as your host, and Win a LG Tablet from Illinois Signal!
Watch WGEM News Today in the mornings to see some of the entries.
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.