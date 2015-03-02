The Weather Drawing Contest - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

The Weather Drawing Contest

Posted:

Hey kids! We know you love to draw!

That's why the WGEM Weather Drawing contest is back!

Showcase your creativity and draw a picture of the weather. Then mail it or drop it by to us here at WGEM.

Every month, one random winner will win a personal tour of WGEM's StormTrak Weather Center with a WGEM meteorologist as your host, and Win a LG Tablet from Illinois Signal! 

Watch WGEM News Today in the mornings to see some of the entries.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.