Hannibal attracting international attention

The Hannibal Visitors and Convention Bureau stood out Tuesday night at Hannibal City Council for a surprising reason.

The bureau requested to transfer money from its reserve account into funds for marketing and advertising. Bureau officials say they have new opportunities for tourism. They've recently seen a huge international interest in information requests for Hannibal attractions.

"Yesterday alone, we received two requests from France and one from England," Director Gail Bryant said. "I was like oh my goodness. Then the staff said last week, or a couple weeks prior, we had one from Russia, New Zealand."

The Department of Tourism is meeting Thursday night at 5:15 p.m. at the Mark Twain Museum Gallery to discuss upcoming seasonal events. They hope to get promotional materials sent overseas just in time for summer tourism season.