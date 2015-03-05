Former principal now has attorney, Friday appearance delayed - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Former principal now has attorney, Friday appearance delayed

Joshua "JD" Foust is escorted Friday out of the Marion County Courthouse in Hannibal. Joshua "JD" Foust is escorted Friday out of the Marion County Courthouse in Hannibal.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

The former Hannibal elementary school principal facing a heroin-related drug charge now has an attorney, according to court records.

Joshua "JD" Foust hired attorney Clifford Schwartz, of Arnold, Missouri. Schwartz was officially entered into the case Wednesday. Foust's arraignment, scheduled for Friday, was then pushed back to March 13, at the request of the defense.

Schwartz was at Foust's court hearing last Friday and said he would ask for a bond reduction after being entered into the case. He said he didn't feel the $100,000 bond was appropriate.

Foust asked for a bond reduction last Friday, but the request was denied by Associate Judge John Jackson.

Foust was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

WGEM News reached out to Schwartz for comment, but he hasn't returned phone calls.




