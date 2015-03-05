Former principal now has attorney, Friday appearance delayed

The wife of the former Hannibal elementary school principal facing a heroin-related drug charge filed an Adult Abuse Order of Protection against him, according to the Marion County Clerk's Office.

The wife of the former Hannibal elementary school principal facing a heroin-related drug charge filed an Adult Abuse Order of Protection against him, according to the Marion County Clerk's Office.

The former Hannibal elementary principal arrested on heroin-related drug charges was given time Friday morning to find a lawyer after his request for a public defender was denied.

The former Hannibal elementary principal wanted on drug charges was behind bars Wednesday morning after nearly a week on the run.

Court documents released to WGEM News Friday revealed one of the men arrested in the heroin raid tied to a former elementary school principal was on parole for a meth conviction.

Court documents released Friday to WGEM News reveal more details in the arrest of the brother of the ex-principal also charged after a heroin raid.

One week after filing charges on a former elementary school principal following a month-and-a-half-long heroin investigation in Marion County, the prosecutor says he will try to make sure Joshua D. "JD" Foust gets prison time.

The former Hannibal elementary school principal wanted on heroin-related drug charges is believed to be in Texas, according to Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn.

A month-and-a-half long heroin investigation led police to at least four arrests and a warrant for a former Hannibal elementary school principal. During a search, police say they found enough heroin to make more than 800 capsules, with a street value between $8,000 and $12,000.

The former Hannibal elementary school principal facing a heroin-related drug charge now has an attorney, according to court records.



Joshua "JD" Foust hired attorney Clifford Schwartz, of Arnold, Missouri. Schwartz was officially entered into the case Wednesday. Foust's arraignment, scheduled for Friday, was then pushed back to March 13, at the request of the defense.



Schwartz was at Foust's court hearing last Friday and said he would ask for a bond reduction after being entered into the case. He said he didn't feel the $100,000 bond was appropriate.



Foust asked for a bond reduction last Friday, but the request was denied by Associate Judge John Jackson.

Foust was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.



WGEM News reached out to Schwartz for comment, but he hasn't returned phone calls.