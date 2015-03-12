Weekend Sports Anchor/Multimedia Journalist

Sean Barie is the weekend sports anchor and reporter at WGEM News. He holds a Journalism degree from Kent State University.

Prior to joining the WGEM Sports team, Sean worked as a news anchor and reporter at WYMT-TV in Hazard, Kentucky. Sean was happy to make the move from the news desk to the sports desk.

A native of the Steel City, Sean grew up watching every Pittsburgh team and went to sleep every night hearing stories about Bill Mazeroski's World Series winning home run and Franco Harris' "Immaculate Reception."

Sean always played hockey, football and baseball in the neighborhood but never joined any teams. Instead, he finished high school in Pennsylvania lettering in three sports: swimming, golf and track and field. Like a fish out of water, Sean first dove into a pool when he was just six years old and didn't stop for 12 years. His favorite and best stroke was butterfly, which earned him a spot on his school's relay team that competed at the Pennsylvania state championships.

Sean's favorite memory of covering the Kent State Golden Flashes during college was the football team's 2012 season that ended with the program's best record in school history (11-1), and a a bowl game invitation.

While he is not at work, you will find Sean at the gym, in the pool, or on the links.