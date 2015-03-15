Investor interested in Hannibal's St. Elizabeth Hospital

It's been an ongoing issue for Hannibal and for residents: the St. Elizabeth hospital on Virginia Street.

Now, there might be a light at the end of the tunnel. City Manager Jeff LaGarce says a potential investor is considering pitching in for part of the building clean-up.

City officials say the building absolutely needs an asbestos abatement, which needs approval from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

LaGarce says he hasn't met the potential investor yet, but the offer seems serious.

"When you have a project like this, or in our case, before the movie theater was built on Main Street, we had a vacant lot there for 18 years," LaGarce said. "Finding an interested investor is probably two-thirds of the challenge."

LaGarce says the investor wants to apply for a different set of housing credits near September, which he says would push any work on the property back more than 6 months.