Quincy street closes for the week

A Quincy street is closed for several days while crews work on a failed sewer main.
Director of Utilities & Engineering Jeffrey Conte says crews closed Oak Street, from 7th to 8th streets, at 7 a.m. Monday. Conte said it would open by 3 p.m. Friday.
Conte asks drivers to be careful around the work zone and use a different route.
