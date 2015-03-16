Ex-principal's brother pleads not guilty to drug charges - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

The brother of a former Hannibal elementary school principal involved in a heroin bust pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

The brothers, along with a third man, were charged after police say they found enough heroin to make more than 800 capsules last month.

Samuel Ray Foust is scheduled for plea or trial setting April 6 at 9 a.m. before Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd.

Foust was charged with two counts of distribution, delivery or sale of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute or deliver or sell. But March 10 information was filed charging him with another count of felony distribution.

The third man charged in the bust, Ryan Thompson,  pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance last week. He was sentenced to three years in prison.


