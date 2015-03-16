Ex-principal's brother pleads not guilty to drug charges

The former Hannibal elementary school principal facing a heroin-related drug charge now has an attorney, according to court records.

Joshua "JD" Foust is escorted Friday out of the Marion County Courthouse in Hannibal.

The wife of the former Hannibal elementary school principal facing a heroin-related drug charge filed an Adult Abuse Order of Protection against him, according to the Marion County Clerk's Office.

The former Hannibal elementary principal arrested on heroin-related drug charges was given time Friday morning to find a lawyer after his request for a public defender was denied.

The former Hannibal elementary principal wanted on drug charges was behind bars Wednesday morning after nearly a week on the run.

Court documents released to WGEM News Friday revealed one of the men arrested in the heroin raid tied to a former elementary school principal was on parole for a meth conviction.

WEB EXTRA: One of the men arrested in heroin raid involving ex-principal on parole from drug conviction

Court documents released Friday to WGEM News reveal more details in the arrest of the brother of the ex-principal also charged after a heroin raid.

Court documents filed in the drug case against former Hannibal elementary principal Joshua "JD" Foust reveals a large amount of heroin was found in his suit pocket.

NEW INFORMATION: Court documents reveal details of search of former principal's home

One week after filing charges on a former elementary school principal following a month-and-a-half-long heroin investigation in Marion County, the prosecutor says he will try to make sure Joshua D. "JD" Foust gets prison time.

The former Hannibal elementary school principal wanted on heroin-related drug charges is believed to be in Texas, according to Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn.

Former principal wanted on drug charges believed to be in Texas

Four days after the Marion County prosecutor filed drug charges against a former Hannibal elementary school principal, the school district is responding.

A.D. Stowell Elementary School, where JD Foust was principal before his resignation this year.

ARCHIVES: New principal brings mix of youth, experience to meet challenges at Hannibal's A.D. Stowell Elementary

A month-and-a-half long heroin investigation led police to at least four arrests and a warrant for a former Hannibal elementary school principal. During a search, police say they found enough heroin to make more than 800 capsules, with a street value between $8,000 and $12,000.

The brother of a former Hannibal elementary school principal involved in a heroin bust pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

The brothers, along with a third man, were charged after police say they found enough heroin to make more than 800 capsules last month.

Samuel Ray Foust is scheduled for plea or trial setting April 6 at 9 a.m. before Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd.

Foust was charged with two counts of distribution, delivery or sale of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute or deliver or sell. But March 10 information was filed charging him with another count of felony distribution.

The third man charged in the bust, Ryan Thompson, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance last week. He was sentenced to three years in prison.