Mayor: New jail could help police department expand, consolidate services

An Adams County resident spoke out against the jail referendum at Monday night's Quincy City Council meeting

If voters say "yes" to a sales tax to build a new $25 million Adams County jail, it could help the City of Quincy help consolidate some of its services.



City officials say this referendum could help the police department.



Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore says because this police department is separate from the county jail, there are certain services that are duplicated and it's wasting taxpayer money.



Moore says anyone arrested is booked at the police department and then the jail. He says they also have double evidence collection and record keeping.



According to Moore, the referendum would also help the police department get a much needed expansion if it was moved inside the proposed county jail.



"We've outgrown our space here at the Quincy Police Department and we're going to need to find more room anyway," Moore said. "Adding a few thousand square feet for office space isn't going to be that much added cost. This is an opportunity for the city and county to work together."



Moore says it's too early to tell how much money consolidation could save the city. He says talks will begin on that if the referendum is passed.



Adams County resident Jason Priest came to council Monday night to make his case against the new county jail. Priest has also put up signs in Quincy against the referendum. He doesn't think taxpayers should have to pay more to build a new jail.



Voters head to the polls on April 7 to decide on the jail referendum.



City council also heard an ordinance for the first time that would put stricter regulations on who they give City of Quincy Central Business District Revolving Loans.